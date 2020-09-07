Dulquer Salmaan & Gregory's Malayalam Guide For Beginners Has Fans Obsessed

Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory recently released a video in collaboration with Netflix, promoting their latest film, Maniyarayile Ashokan. In the video, they have put up a guide for people who wish to learn the basics of Malayalam language. The duo has explained various Kerala slangs that can help a person in getting along well with the Malayali folks. Netflix page has a piece of useful advice for the viewers and it has a lot to do with Dulquer’s dreamy eyes.

Dulquer and Gregory's Malayalam classes

The Instagram page of Netflix recently released a fun video of south Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory, giving out guidelines to get the Malayalam language right. In the video posted, the two actors explain the meaning of basic Malayalam slangs and words like Adipoli, Para, Sugham Alle, and Cheta, amongst others. The duo has explained with examples of how these words can be used to lure a Malayali in case you need to get some work done.

Dulquer Salmaan appears in a dapper look with a black T-shirt, a pair of vintage glasses, and a black beanie to hold his hair back. Jacob George is also matching with his co-star as they promote the film together. The fun video showcases how difficult yet interesting the Malayalam language is. In the caption for the post, Netflix has given out free advice for viewers who are equally smitten by Dulquer Salmaan’s eyes. They have asked the viewers to not stare into his eyes while also asking them to watch Maniyarayile Ashokan.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how much they like the video. They have dropped uplifting comments on the post while also mentioning how helpful it is. A few users have also written that it was impossible to look away from Dulquer Salmaan’s eyes. Have a look at the bunch of comments here.

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a Malayalam film directed by Shamzu Zayba and written jointly by Magesh Boji and Vineeth Krishnan. It has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and stars actors like Jacob Gregory, Anupama Parameshwaran, and SV Krishna Shankar in key roles.

