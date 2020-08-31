'Maniyarayile Ashokan' Review: Fans Called Gregory's Film 'feel-good Entertainer' On Onam

Dulquer Salmaan has finally made his debut as a producer with the film Maniyarayile Ashokan. The film is considered to be an Onam gift by Salmaan to his fans. While Dulquer is the producer, Jacob Gregory leads the film with his comic timing. The moment the film released on Netflix today, August 31, 2020, fans were quick to share their views about the film on social media.

'Maniyarayile Ashokan' audience review

The ongoing pandemic has led to a surge in the consumption of OTT platforms. Even though theatres are shut, many producers are releasing their films on these platforms and websites. The latest producer to join this bandwagon is actor Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer’s maiden project produced by his banner has been finally released on Netflix.

‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’ plot

Maniyarayile Ashokan revolves around a middle-class man named Ashokan who works in his local village employee. Even though he spends his day working as an office employee he is busy day-dreaming about starting a family and finding a life partner. But Ashokan faces major issues in his life due to his unlucky horoscope and short stature. Many of his friends and cousins who are already married, never miss out on a chance to tease him. The film then shows how Ashokan is ready to change his life and not let his bad fate ruin his time on earth.

What works?

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a simple family comedy and hence it instantly connects with the audience. Even though the film’s lead has issues that reflect the judgemental society the makers have not dug deep into it. Hence the film maintains its comic sense. Maniyarayile Ashokan also works because its characters are relatable and the surprise cameos add bonus points to the story.

The film’s director Shamzu Zayba and writers Magesh Boji and Vineeth Krishnan have penned and directed a film that sticks to its genre. The story also manages to stay engaging to the end thus keeping the audience hooked. Jacob Gregory has done a phenomenal job as the lead and has delivered a layered performance. Sunny Wayne also provides ample support to Gregory with his comic timing. Anupama Parameshwaran is also decent but does not get a chance to shine through.

'Maniyarayile' Ashokan audience reactions

Such a beautiful film ❤ #ManiyarayileAshokan



Ashokan 👌

Shyama @anupamahere 😻💃 love your cuteness 😘



Nazriya and DQ entry 🔥 — Anu Squad (@AnupamaSquad) August 31, 2020

Always have a huge Respect on u as an actor @dulQuer but now as a Producer Too! A Sensitive Subject handled out so well! I don't wanna be a spoil sport here but i m aweful to c my fav actress in single screen! U guys should watch d film n find out❤️#ManiyarayileAshokan pic.twitter.com/1xsWaHAUsV — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) August 31, 2020

#ManiyarayileAshokan average boring movie — Arunkumar K G (@am_Migrade) August 31, 2020

I don't understand all the negative reviews for #ManiyarayileAshokan. The movie has one of the finest twists seen in recent times.



It has Santhosh Keezhattoor and his character doesnt die in the movie. — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) August 31, 2020

Just now watched #ManiyarayileAshokan on Netflix!

Totally enjoyed the film! The Cinematography throughout the whole film was excellent 👌



That DQ and Nazriya cameo role was never expected! @dulQuer Brother Keep producing this kind of Films to us! Best wishes:) — 𝒜𝒷𝒹𝓊𝓁 ℳ𝒶𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 (@iamabdulmaalik) August 31, 2020

'Maniyarayile Ashokan' trailer

