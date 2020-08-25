Prithviraj's Internet-breaking Pic With Dulquer And Mohanlal Leaves Fans In Joy

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a picture with actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. The trio could be seen posing together at a classy hotel in the picture taken. The picture is being loved by fans as it brings together three of the finest actors of the Malayalam film industry. They have also been wondering what brought the three artists together and what the occasion could have been.

Prithviraj’s internet-breaking picture

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share an interesting picture with fans of Malayalam cinema. In the picture posted, he could be seen posing with Dulquer Salmaan and superstar Mohanlal. The three artists appear to be posing for the camera with a bright smile across their faces. Prithviraj has his arm around Mohanlal’s shoulder while Dulquer is on the other side.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is dressed in a complete-black attire while Dulquer is in a black and white checked shirt. Mohanlal, on the other hand, looks urban cool with a white T-shirt, light blue pants, and a grey hat. In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has mentioned Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal while he expresses his affection through a bunch of emoticons. Have a look at the delightful picture posted on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have showered the three actors with love and support. A few of the fans have been suspecting that they might be working on a project together. A few other internet users have also been asking if the picture was taken by Tovino Thomas as a faint figure appears in the reflection behind them. They have also mentioned how blessed the Malayalam film industry is to have talented actors like the three of them. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

The three actors have not worked together in any film and hence fans have been rooting for collaboration between them. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal have worked together on films like 20-20 and Lucifer, which went on to become massive hits in terms of collections.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

