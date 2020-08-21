Dulquer Salmaan's Movies With Nithya Menen That Are A Must-watch; See List Here

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the highly revered actors in the South Cinema and he has delivered several stellar performances throughout his acting career. Right from the actor's performance in Second Show to his recently Varane Avashyamund, the actor has performed a wide range of films and collaborated with several actors from the film industry. Nithya Menen remains to be one such actor whose performance with Dulquer Salmaan is widely noted. Having said that, here are Dulquer Salmaan's movies with Nithya Menen:

OK Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani aka OK Kanmani is directed, produced and written by Mani Ratnam. The 2015 Tamil romance film features Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and Leela Samson in key roles. The film received positive reviews from the viewers and received wide praise for various reasons including the soundtrack of the film. It was a commercial success at the box office.

Bangalore Days

Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role of Arjun in the Anjali Menon directorial. The film features an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Isha Talwar in prominent roles. Some of the major highlights of the movie include the actor's performance, screenplay, songs and other aspects. It even received awards including Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards and others. The film was later remade in several languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Ustad Hotel

Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, the movie shows Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of a chef who is later obliged to work at his grandpa's restaurant as a cook. However, while working with his grandfather, he learns some life lessons. The film also features Nithya Menen as Shahana. The critically acclaimed film managed to earn several awards and accolades including National Film Awards for various factors including the direction, songs, dialogues and others.

100 Days of Love

Directed by Jenuse Mohamed, the 2015 rom-com film features Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Sekhar Menon and Aju Varghese in lead roles. The film receives positive reviews from the fans as well as critics. One of the highlight aspects of the film is the storyline that revolves around life and assures that it is not as complicated as it seems to be.

