Dulquer Salmaan To Collaborate On A Tollywood Film Again With Director Hanu Raghavapudi?

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil action thriller film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film was then released in Telugu and was called Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante. Both the films earned massive numbers at the box office. Reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan might make another comeback to the Tollywood screen.

Dulquer Salmaan to make another Tollywood film with Padi Padi Leche Manasu fame director?

After a shower of positive feedback for the Desisingh Periyasamy directorial, Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante, Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly discussing another project with Hanu Raghavapudi, a Telugu film director. He has delivered popular hits like Padi Padi Leche Manasu, I am Famous and Lie. According to reports, the director, Hanu Raghavapudi and Dulquer Salmaan have discussed several stories and plotlines for a perfect script for the two to work on. However, there are reports in the media that the official announcements are yet to be made by the representatives of the two.

Director Hanu's work Padi Padi Leche Manasu received great praise, check the trailer out of Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Dulquer Salmaan’s Tollywood journey has been a comfortable shift from the Tamil to the Telugu speaking audience. He has delivered hits like Mahanati, which was a biopic of late legendary actor Savithri. His role as Gemini Ganeshan resonated well with the audience. The release of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in both Tamil and Telugu were loved by the audiences. The film also starred Ritu Varma, as the lady love of Dulquer Salmaan’s reel character Siddharth. It will be interesting to see if Dulquer Salmaan along with Padi Padi Leche Manasu director Hanu raise his own benchmark set in the Tollywood industry after Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante.

Check out the trailer for Kanulu Kanulanu Dochaayante

