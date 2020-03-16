Dulquer Salmaan Fanboys Over Suresh Raina, Cricketer Calls Him A 'brother'

Dulquer Salmaan recently had a fanboy moment. The Zoya Factor actor recently met Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina at a party. Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a picture with Suresh Raina. Vikram Prabhu also posed along with Dulquer and Suresh Raina for this picture.

Dulquer Salmaan fanboys over Suresh Raina

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry. The Zoya Factor is also making a name for himself in Bollywood. Apart from starring in several box-office hits Dulquer Salmaan also enjoys a tremendous fan following online.

But recently, instead of being chased by his fans Dulquer Salmaan was fanboying over somebody else. Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared the story about his fanboy moment with cricketer Suresh Raina. For the unversed, Suresh Raina plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The Charlie actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing along with Suresh Raina and Vikram Prabhu. Dulquer Salmaan also added the sweetest caption to this picture. He said that it was a pleasure meeting Suresh Raina. The OK Kanmani actor also called the cricketer a gentleman and he also thanked him for mentioning his film The Zoya Factor.

The Zoya Factor actor also called himself a CSK fan and he also thanked Vikram Prabhu for not making him seem like a “bumbling fanboy”. Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan’s picture with Suresh Raina here.

After Dulqueer Salmaan posted this sweet fanboy moment picture, even Suresh Raina had the sweetest reaction to post. The Chennai Super Kings player left an adorable comment on Dulquer’s post. Suresh Raina called Dulquer Salmaan a “brother” and said that it felt good to meet him. He also complimented Dulquer for his performance in The Zoya Factor. Take a look at Suresh Raina’s comment here.

