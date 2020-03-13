Dulquer Salmaan Worries For Prithviraj, Asks Latter To Return Safely In A Viral Post

Dulquer Salmaan has shared some pictures from the sets of his next Tamil flick. The film is helmed by choreographer turned director Brinda Master. The much-awaited project is titled Hey Sinamika. On sharing these pictures, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the south megastar, shared good wishes for the film’s production process. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggrawal alongside Dulquer.

Dulquer Salmaan was overwhelmed by the good wishes shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He shared his own thoughts on Prithviraj’s words. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank youuuuu brother chief !! Master tends to shout music instead of action at times but is otherwise having a whale of time directing! As are those of us acting! Please to be finishing foreign shootings and heading back homeside ! take care of health especially now !” Dulquer Salmaan was happy about Prithvi’s comments but asked him to return safely to the country finishing his schedule outside. He is worried for the actor's health. The response was loved by the fans.

Prithviraj commented on this post shared by Dulquer Salmaan

Prithviraj's comment

All the best brother man! Always believed Brinda master should be making movies. Smash it! ❤️ https://t.co/3T3RdIVaqD — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 12, 2020

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's humble reply

Thank youuuuu brother chief !! Master tends to shout music instead of action at times but is otherwise having a whale of time directing ! As are those of us acting ! Please to be finishing foreign shootings and heading back homeside ! take care of health especially now ! 🤗🤗 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 12, 2020

Some fans reacted to the response by Dulquer Salmaan

DQ and Prithvi

