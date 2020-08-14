'The Return Of Abhimanyu' Cast: Here Is All You Should Know About The Star Cast

The Return of Abhimanyu is a dubbed version of Tamil film Irumbu Thirai, which released in the year 2018. The action thriller film was directed by debutant P. S. Mithran. The movie featured Vishal, Arjun, and Samantha Akkineni, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack.

The plot of the film revolved around an army officer who starts hunting down a gang of hackers after they steal money from his account. The film released worldwide on May 11, 2018, and completed a 100-day theatrical run. Take a look at the Return of Abhimanyu cast.

Cast of The Return of Abhimanyu

Vishal as Major R.Kathiravan

Vishal plays the role of Major R.Kathiravan, who is working on his anger management issues under Dr Rathi Devi (Samantha). To fulfil his sister’s wish, he tries to take a loan from a bank but he gets rejected every time and everywhere due to lack of financial security. He somehow manages to get a loan by forging papers. However, this results in a chain of unexpected events which impacts Kathir and his sister's lives.

Arjun as Sathyamoorthy/White Devil

The Return of Abhimanyu has Arjun Sarja as White Devil. He sees, knows and can control everything at the touch of a button. As viewers can expect, the character has God complex. However, he meets an army man, who is faced with dire circumstances and commits a crime.

Samantha Akkineni as Dr Rathi Devi

Samantha Akkineni played a critical role in the film. As a psychologist, Rathi Devi, who treats Kathir’s anger issues, the actor plays her part well. The actor is shown as an intelligent woman who takes part in all the scheming and planning to help Kathir.

The Return of Abhimanyu - Supporting cast members

Delhi Ganesh as Rangaswamy

Sreeja Ravi as Kathir's mother

Robo Shankar as Kathir's uncle

Darshana Rajendran as Kathir's sister

Suman as ACP

Kavithalaya Krishnan as Bank Manager

Kaali Venkat as Gnanavel Raja

Vivek Prasanna as Loan Collection Agent

Vincent Asokan as Minister

Madhusudhan Rao as a police officer

G. Marimuthu as an ashram owner

