Prithviraj Mesmerised By Fan Who Simultaneously Sketches Portraits Of His Family, Watch

Prithviraj Sukumaran, last seen in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum, recently shared a fan art on his social media. Sharing the video online, Prithviraj expressed his gratitude towards the fan who simultaneously drew the actor's full family members' portraits. The portrait was drawn by an artist named Anas, who has previously posted sketches of actors like Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Jayasurya, among others.

Check out the video shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran:

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, a few weeks ago, shared another fan art sketched by Anas. He drew Prithviraj Sukumaran's look from his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sharing the fan art, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "WOW!!" (sic)

What's up with Prithviraj during quarantine?

Prithviraj has been spending time with his wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita during the quarantine. Prithviraj regularly posts pictures from his six-year-old daughter Alankritra's school assignments. Sharing a photo of his daughter's school assignment, Prithviraj wrote: "Don’t know if I should be worried or proud! Ally’s Daily!" (sic)

(Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram)

What's next for Prithviraj?

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in Shaji Kailas' Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. The first look poster of the Prithviraj starrer was recently released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Prithviraj starrer was expected to go on floors early this year, however, due to the pandemic, it got pushed. Kaduva is scripted by Jinu Abraham and is reported to be based on a real-life incident. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under their respective production banners.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in the pipeline.

