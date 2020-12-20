Dulquer Salmaan Plays Four Protagonists In Different Avatars In 'Solo'; Read Trivia

Dulquer Salmaan has numerous critically acclaimed films in his repertoire. One such film among many others is his 2017 release Solo, which marked the debut of filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar in Mollywood industry. Interestingly, Dualquer Salmaan was seen playing four protagonists in four different avatars in the romantic-drama. On this account, here is a list of a few lesser-known facts about the film that might blow your mind. Scroll down to read.

Trivia for Dulquer Salmaan's 'Solo'

Solo is a bilingual movie. the film has been shot in Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously.

The film, based on an anthology, has four different stories. On the other hand, all the stories are connected with the four elements, that is Earth, Air, Water and Fire.

After receiving several backlashes for the climax of the last part, The World Of Rudra, the Malayalam version has now been allegedly changed without the consent of the director. Addressing the same, the director, Bejoy Nambiar, took to his Twitter handle and expressed his concern, back in 2017.

For all those asking about the changed ending. It has been done without my knowledge and consent.Good or Bad I stand by the film I made. — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) October 8, 2017

In the third part of the film, The World Of Siva, Dulquer only speaks two words Amma, which means Mother, and Acha, which means Father in two situations.

Another interesting thing about the plot of each part is that it explores the role women play on the protagonist. In The World Of Shekar, it's about his lover. In The World Of Trilok, it's about his wife while in The World Of Shiva, it's about his mother. In The World Of Rudra, it focuses on his character's sister.

The Bejoy Nambiar directorial has 14 songs and 11 composers Coming to its music, it has been created in collaboration with famous Indian indie bands like Thaikkudam Bridge, Masala Coffee, Agam and Filter Coffee.

Solo paved way for the Mollywood entry of a bunch of popular actors from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood. Sai Dhansika, Neha Sharma, Dino Morea, Sai Tamhankar, Aarthi Venkatesh are a few to name.

It is for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan dressed in the army uniform for a movie as he played the character of an army man in The World of Rudra.

It also marked the comeback of Ann Augustine, who was last seen in 2015's release Nee-Na.

