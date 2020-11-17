'Johnny Mone Johnny' To 'Chundari Penne'; Songs Sung By Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has not just impressed his fans and critics with his acting chops, but also has a separate fanbase for his soulful songs. After kick-starting his professional journey with the action flick Second Show, he went on to garner attention with his singing abilities in successful projects like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Charlie, and Comrade in America, to name a few. So, we have compiled some of the best Dulquer Salmaan songs that you must check out right away.

Dulquer Salmaan's songs that he sang

Johnny Mone Johnny from ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi

Johnny Mone Johnny is a part of the 2013 Malayalam comedy-drama flick, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan alongside Jacob Gregory, the song revolves around two rich cousins, who do not value money. They spend their time playing pranks and enjoying lavish life by driving luxurious cars, travelling, visiting pubs, and sneaking from their house. Besides playing the lead role in Martin Prakkat-directorial, Dulquer Salmaan also sings Johnny Mone Johnny with singer Anna Katharina Valayil. Check out its music video:

Chundari Penne from Charlie

Chundari Penne was the first video song from the Malayalam romantic drama movie, Charlie. The soulful track picturises Dulquer Salmaan alongside female lead Parvathy. Besides playing a titular role, Salmaan also lends his voice to the 4-minute-long song. It showcases Tessa’s search for Charlie through a sketchbook, while he is a stranger to her. Watch video:

Vaanam Thilathulakkanu from Comrade in America

The 2017 Malayalam action thriller flick Comrade in America features two songs by Dulquer Salmaan, among which Vaanam Thilathulakkanu became hugely popular. Like various previous collaborations, this one is also a composition of Gopi Sundar. Vaanam Thilathulakkanu is a fusion song with a mix of Malayalam, Spanish, and Hindi lyrics. Check out the song by Dulquer Salmaan alongside Mohmmad Maqbool Mansoor, and Carolina:

Unnimaya from Maniyarayile Ashokan

Apart from various Dulquer Salmaan's films, the actor's recent song was from the movie Maniyarayile Ashokan. Salmaan and Gregory lent their voice for Maniyarayile Ashokan’s song Unnimaya. The track, which consists of fun moments, is a composition by Sreehari K Nair, while Shihas Ammedkoya has penned it. Check out the video below:

