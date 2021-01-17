Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kali' And Other Films Where Male Protagonists Had Major Anger Issues

Dulquer Salmaan as an actor is known for diving into various genres of films. He is known for internalising the character he plays and thus does justice to the roles he takes up. Thus, fans have loved his films over the years and have praised his acing performances in them. A few of his films have also gone on to show a very dark side of male anger issues. Thus, here a list of a few films from the south industry that had the male protagonists dealing with their anger management issues.

Films where male protagonists had major anger issues

Kali

The film Kali came out in 2016 and featured Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sai Pallavi. The cast of the film managed to put out a spectacular performance depicting a man with severe anger issues. The trailer for the film itself seemed scary at first due to the actions of the man. A scene from the trailer where Dulquer’s character argues with Sai itself offers a glimpse into the grey world of the character. The movie gained tremendous success and was remade in Kannada as Kidi. The name of the film Kali itself translates into the word Rage in Malayalam. Thus with a strong narrative put out by Sameer Tahir, the director of the film, the characters seemed relatable and one could resonate with the emotions of the characters on screen.

5 Sundarikal

5 Sundarikal is an anthology film that deals with the stories of 5 different women. Each film is different in its narrative and the five directors try their best to deliver a great story. The name of the film translates to five beautiful women, which goes on to give a hint of what the viewer can expect from the film. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a handicapped stuntman who narrates a story in the anthology. The actor tells the story of a newly-married couple who have been living their best life. Things begin to change when the husband feels an inferiority complex due to his height compared to his wife. The wife in the film is seen as 6 feet tall while the husband barely comes over 5 feet. This leads to a huge complex in the man who then has troubles with his anger and the taunts of the people who meet him.

Puthiya Mugham

Puthiya Mugham or New Face essentially tells a story of a man and his descent into absolute anger. The story revolves around a boy who is an ideal student. The man stays away from anything questionable and has a good life overall. However, a few rumours give rise to a clash between him and a hostel bully. The boy tries his best to clear the rumour out, mentioning that it is baseless. However, the bullies ambush him to the point he changes his own lifestyle, upon being beaten up, the boy lays still for an entire day and when he wakes up he is filled with rage and anger. Puthiya Mugham tells this story of the descent of a decent man into absolute anger and madness.

