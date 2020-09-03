‘Sorry For Your Loss’: Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Pay Condolences To Suresh Raina & Family

Actors Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan expressed their grief over the tragic incident that struck Suresh Raina's family. Raina returned to India after pulling out of IPL 2020 in Dubai a few days ago due to 'personal reasons'. Recently, Raina lost his uncle and cousin following an attack by armed robbers. Read on:

Dulquer Salmaan's tweet

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter on September 1 to express his condolences to Suresh Raina. Dulquer Salmaan also offered prayers and strength. He wrote:

So sorry for your loss bhai ! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 1, 2020

Suriya’s tweet

On the other hand, Suriya also extended his support on Twitter. He also tagged the Chief Minister of Punjab and Punjab police stating that the criminals should be summoned.

My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace. https://t.co/y3SeQJpMEO — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 1, 2020

Suresh Raina's Tweet

Suresh Raina, on September 1, 2020, took to Twitter to open up about what happened to his family. He revealed that his uncle was murdered and his aunt and cousins were severely injured in an attack. He mentioned that one of his cousins passed away the previous night after battling for life for many days. His aunt is still in a critical condition and on life support.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Following Raina's Tweet, several celebrities and fans expressed their condolences. In another tweet, Suresh Raina added that they're still unaware of who attacked the family. He tagged the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab police to look into the matter. He said that they deserved to know who carried out this heinous act.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings player was scheduled to play from September 19, 2020, in IPL 2020 that is taking place in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi in UAE. Initially when Suresh Raina left the tournament people were confused. Several rumours came out as to what happened. However, the rumours were cleared when CSK CEO Viswanathan Tweeted on the official Twitter page of the franchise that he had returned to India for his 'personal reasons' and that CSK offers complete support to Suresh Raina.

