Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal 'Happy Birthday'; Says 'thank You For Being My Rock'

South actor Dulquer Salmaan wished his wife Amaal Salmaan a sweet ‘Happy Birthday’ on Friday, September 4. Sharing two adorable pictures with his lady love, the actor has gotten the attention of his fans online. Dulquer and Amaal never fail to give major couple goals to fans and his recent post has left them smitten with love.

Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday post for wife Amaal Salmaan

Cladding a white crisp shirt which is paired with black trousers, Dulquer was embracing wife Amaal Salmaan, as the duo struck a pose for the camera. Amaal has worn a yellow Kurti and her look is accessorised with black sunglasses. With a serene and picturesque sky as the background, their cosy side hug aptly essays their platonic love tale.

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Buddy Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amaal On Her Birthday

Dulquer penned down a heartfelt note expressing his tremendous love for having Amaal Salmaan in his life. Dulquer Salmaan's wife was ‘the best thing that happened’ to him, as the actor captioned the heartfelt post. The actor said he is thankful to have gotten the opportunity to spend some quality time with her during the lockdown. Dulquer added that he will ‘cherish these times for life’. He also further thanked Amaal Salmaan for standing by him & being his ‘rock’.

Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie’s fairytales it’s been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby.

In another photo shared by the actor, Dulquer Salmaan's wife can be seen at a lakeside embracing the actor. Dressed in casual ensembles, the photo seems to be a throwback from one of their romantic getaways. Their wide smiles are aptly spreading positive vibes.

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

As soon as the picture of Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal Salmaan was posted, fans commented on his adorable post. While some called them “cute”, others flooded his post with heart & kissing emoticons. Check out how fans are reacting on Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic birthday for his wife here:

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Wishes A 'Happy Onam'; Asks Fans To Watch 'Maniyaravile Ashokan'

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.