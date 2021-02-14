Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts That Show His Love For His Family | Check Out Here!

Dulquer Salmaan is a star in the Malayalam film industry. The actor marked his presence in Bollywood after appearing in Hindi films like The Zoya Factor and Karvaan. Dulquer Salmaan is an active social media user and his Instagram account is filled with pictures of him with his co-stars, movies poster, and most importantly, his little family. We fished out some of Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram posts with the wittiest captions, dedicated to his adorable family.

Dulquer Salmaan's photos with his family

Dulquer Salmaan has often posted pictures with his wife, on several occasions. He posted this picture with his wife Amal Sufiya on their 9th anniversary. He wrote a long heartfelt note for her in the caption and expressed his love for her. The actor penned down words like “You’re my hollandaise, my Chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa 🤓🤓! Sorry had to be corny 😜 ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time !” (sic).

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's Best On-screen Chemistry With Co-stars From 'Kali' To 'Pattam Pole'

Dulquer Salmaan is a complete Papa's boy and his Instagram posts prove this. The actor shared this picture with Mammootty on his birthday. In the caption, he lovingly wrote that his father was the wisest and the most disciplined man he ever knew. He also wished his father inspired several generations in one lifetime. Mammootty is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam industry.

Also Read: Diana Penty Is 'super Excited' For Malayalam Debut With Dulquer Salmaan, Shares Details

Another adorable family picture we found on Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram was the one with his daughter Maryam. Along with an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo, Dulquer penned an adorable note for his daughter. He wrote how his daughter had been growing up fast and he wanted her to slow down a little. He also wrote about his feelings when meeting his daughter for the first time in the hospital.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Announces Production No 6 Under Wayfarer Films Feat Actor Saiju Kurup

One of the best Dulquer Salmaan's photos on his Instagram account is this precious family picture of Dulquer and his wife holding their baby. Along with the picture, the actor wrote in the caption that his daughter was the biggest blessing in his life, adding how she brought love and joy into their home and lives.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Of 'Bheeshma Parvam', Says 'how Epic Does This Look'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.