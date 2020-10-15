Malayalam Poet Akkitham Passes Away At 94; Megastar Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns His Loss

Veteran Malayalam poet and Jnanpith winner, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri left for his heavenly abode today, i.e. October 15, 2020. According to a report by PTI, Akkitham breathed his last at 8:10 a.m. at a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. Now, Malayalam megastar Prithviraj Sukumaran has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary poet.

Prithiviraj pays tribute to Akkitham after he passed away at 94

Earlier this morning, Padma Shri awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 94. The Malayalam poet was reportedly being treated for pneumonia at Thrissur's West Fort Hi-Tech Hospital. As soon as the news of Akkitham's death broke, heartfelt condolences started pouring in on social media. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the loss and paid his tribute to the late poet on Instagram. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor shared a picture of the poet and essayist on his Instagram handle to mourn his death.

Check out his post below:

About Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

Born on March 18, 1926, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham has authored more than fifty works, which comprises poems, short stories, plays, and essays. Akkitham was born in a small village in Amettikkara, situated in Kerela's Palakkad district and had penned his first-ever poem when he was merely eight years old. The late legend kickstarted his career as an editor of Unni Namboothiri magazine. He used it as a platform for conducting his social activities.

The Malayalam poet had worked as an assistant editor at Yogakshemam and Mangakodayam magazines as well. Back in 1956, he had also joined the All India Radio (AIR's) Kozhikode station and served till 1975 before switching to AIR's Thrissur station. He was also associated with a literary initiative that focused on popularising the studies of Vedas, Anaadi.

About his personal life, prolific artist Akkitham Narayanan is the younger brother of Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. Akkitham was married to late Sreedevi Antharjanam. The couple has six children together, i.e. sons Narayanan and Vasudevan and daughters Sreeja, Indira, Parvathy, and Leela. The poet's wife, Sreedevi had passed away last year, on March 13, 2019, at the age of 85.

