Dulquer Salmaan Shares 'Kurup' Poster As He Completes Nine Years In The Industry

South actor Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most loved young stars and his films have never failed to gain massive popularity. Yesterday, the actor marked the ninth year of his debut into the film industry with the 2012 Malayalam film Second Show. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming post about his journey. He also released the official poster of his upcoming Malayalam film Kurup co-starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee. He further thanked his industry friends and well-wishers for their support. Take a look here!

Read more| Sivakarthikeyan Completes 9 Years In The Film Industry; Fans Celebrate

More on Dulquer Salmaan's jouney in films

Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan completes nine years in the film industry today. Over the course of his career, he has won many hearts and awards with his stellar performances. Apart from Malayalam, he has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films and also owns a production house. “This day 9 years ago our film Second Show released in cinemas. It marked the debut of a whole lot of newcomers including yours truly. Today I embark on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive. This annual reminder from all of you helps keep the memories of how I began fresh and that in turn always makes me realise how I began and where I came from. For that and for your constant support and love, a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

Read more| Dulquer Salmaan Announces Production No 6 Under Wayfarer Films Feat Actor Saiju Kurup

Fans and colleagues of Dulquer Salmaan have hosted a virtual celebration of his 9 years in cinema. The hashtag #9YearsOfDulquerism is trending on social media and Dulquer’s reflection note has added to it. In a recent Instagram story update, Dulquer erased his fans doubts when the Kurup poster had an apparent 'spelling error' on the bottom, which was written as "CONNING SOON", a humorous reference to Kurup's story.

Read more| Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kali' And Other Films Where Male Protagonists Had Major Anger Issues

Dulquer Salmaan's film Kurup has been set for a theatrical release on May 28 this year, according to the makers. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, was slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the film's release date was postponed. Dulquer Salmaan recently announced that he has wrapped up the shooting for his next Malayalam film Hey Sinamika. He has also begun shooting for his next untitled film, directed by Rosshan Andrews of Prathi Poovankozhi fame.

Read more| 'Criminal Justice' Season 2 Ending Explained: Why Did Anuradha Get A Short Term Sentence?

(Image source: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram (@dqsalmaan))

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.