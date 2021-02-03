Sivakarthikeyan Completes 9 Years In The Film Industry; Fans Celebrate

Sivakarthikeyan began his career with the television industry more than a decade ago and then ventured into films in 2012 with Marina which marked his big-screen debut. The movie released in theatres 9 years ago today on February 3, and fans are beyond excited to celebrate this with the actor as #9GloriousYrsOfPrinceSK started trending on Twitter. Read along and take a look at some of the tweets and know more about the actor here.

#9GloriousYrsOfPrinceSK trends on Twitter

Sivakarthikeyan stepped into the industry back in 2007 as a contestant in the show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru: Season 3 and then after a few stints anchored the show Adhu Idhu Edhu in 2009. The actor won hearts both as a contestant and as a host, which was followed by him being loved as a hero when he finally made it to the big screen. He went on to become one of the most loved actors from the Kollywood industry, with a massive fan-following celebrating him every step of the way.

The actor made his debut 9 years ago on February 3, 2012, as Senthilnathan in the comedy-drama film Marina. The Pandiraj directorial got him major acclaim from the critics as well as audiences and he went on to win the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance. As Sivakarthikeyan completes 9 years in the industry, fans and followers have made #9GloriousYrsOfPrinceSK one of the top trending topics on Twitter as they celebrate the occasion.

Here are some of the tweets, take a look

Sivakarthikeyan on the work front

The actor is all set to appear next in his much-anticipated movie Doctor opposite Priyanka Mohan, which marks her debut in the Tamil industry. The movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the release date was announced today on February 3, 2021.

Twitter also has #DOCTORFromMarch26 as one of the leading trends today. The upcoming film will also star Yogi Babu and Vinay. Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in the movie Ayalaan and Don.

