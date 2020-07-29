Dulquer Salmaan Lends Voice To Gregory Starrer 'Maniyarayile Ashokan's' Song 'Unnimaya'

Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, lent his voice to Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Maniyarayile Ashokan's first song Unnimaya. Dulquer Salmaan released the song on his 34th birthday on Tuesday, July 28, as a surprise for his fans. Unnimaya is composed by Sreehari Nair.

Check out Maniyarayile Ashokan's first song:

Unnimaya, sung by Dulquer Salmaan and Gregory, is a two-minute-long song that explores the love story of lead character Ashokan. The soft and soothing song compares Unnimaya, the love interest of Ashokan, to different metaphors. Unnimaya also introduces the central characters of the forthcoming movies. The song released on Tuesday has already crossed 3 lakh views online.

All about Maniyarayile Ashokan

The movie, starring Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko and S.V. Srikrishna Shankar in prominent roles. The film directed by newbie Shamzu Zayba is Dulquer Salmaan's first project under his production banner Wayfarer Films. The forthcoming movie also marks Anupama Parameswaran's return to Malayalam films after a hiatus of three years. She was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

Dulquer Salmaan's discography

Before Unnimaya, Dulquer Salmaan has lent his voice to songs like Johny Mone Johny, Njan Poneanutta, Chundari Penne, among others. Although Dulquer Salmaan has not taken formal musical training, however, all his songs were a hit among the audiences. Here's Dulquer Salmaan's first song:

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie based on notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. On Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, a short teaser of the forthcoming movie was released. The teaser is a prelude to the trailer launch.

Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Hey Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. Thereafter, Dulquer Salmaan also has Danish Renzu's Pashmeena, Ra Karthik's Vaan, among others in the pipeline.

