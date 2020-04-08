Dulquer Salmaan Attempts To Cook Amid Lockdown; Suresh Raina Says 'Need Recipe Bro'

South star Dulquer Salmaan is spending his quarantine time productively. Recently, taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of him trying to cook. Although Dulquer Salmaan did not mention what he is making, but captioned the picture as “Chef Q”. In the first picture, the actor is seen cutting veggies for what appears to be a salad. The next picture features Dulquer Salmaan roasting meat.

As soon as the picture was posted, fans began sharing adorable comments on his post. However, it wasn’t just his fans, even Indian cricketer Suresh Raina showed keen interest in cooking. Suresh Raina asked Dulquer Salmaan for the recipe of his meal so that even he could try it out. Check out Suresh Raina’s comment here:

Dulquer Salman is one amongst many celebs who are spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently shared a video featuring top celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra and more who are trying to find Amitabh Bachchan’s lost sunglasses. In the end, Amitabh Bachchan urged fans to stay at home. Have a look at the video shared by Dulquer Salman here:

A few other instances when Dulqueer Salmaan raised awareness about COVID-19:

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan To Collaborate On A Tollywood Film Again With Director Hanu Raghavapudi?

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Fanboys Over Suresh Raina, Cricketer Calls Him A 'brother'

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Worries For Prithviraj, Asks Latter To Return Safely In A Viral Post

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi Rao Hydari To Star In Choreographer Brindha's Debut 'Hey Sinamika'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.