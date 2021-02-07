Dulquer Salmaan's Best On-screen Chemistry With Co-stars From 'Kali' To 'Pattam Pole'

Dulquer Salmaan is one amongst the well-known actors of the Tollywood film fraternity. With his charming looks and on-screen presence, the actor has impressed umpteen fans. His movies essays stories belonging to different genres be it action or romance. However, here are some of his movie that garnered praises for Dulquer’s hardcore romantic characters and high rocky magnitude. Check it out:

Pattam Pole

Directed by Alagappan N, Pattam Pole is a Malayalam romantic film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The plot of the story revolves around the life of Karthi and Riya who believe in two different religions. With a sudden twist, the duo falls in love with each other. In order to fulfil their love story, the duo elopes to Ooty fearing their family won’t allow an inter-caste marriage. However, when they decide to return destiny creates trouble again.

Kali

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi, Kali is a Malayalam action film helmed by Sameer Thahir. The premise of the film showcases the life of Siddharth and wife Anjali. The duo is leading an unhappy life owing to the short-tempered nature of Siddharth. However, things take an ugly turn with a gangster barges in their life.

CIA – Comrade in America

CIA – Comrade in America is another Malayalam action flick starring Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Amal Neerad, the plot of the film chronicles the life of Aji, a follower of Communism, who travels to the United States of America illegally in order to stop the wedding of girlfriend Sarah. With a sudden twist, Aji is caught by the US police while crossing the border.

Charlie

Starring Dulquer Salman and Parvathy, Charlie is an adventure drama film helmed by Martin Prakkat. The story of the film depicts the life of Tessa who runs away from home to deflect marriage. She finds a sketchbook of the previous occupant in her new house. The book reveals an incomplete story and hence she decides to find the artist to know the complete story.

100 days of Love

Despite sharing a strained history, Balan falls in love with his schoolmate, Sheela, when they reunite after several years. However, his happiness is short-lived as he finds Sheela is already married to another. This romantic comedy film was helmed by debutant director Jenuse Mohamed.



