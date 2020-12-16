Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Kalidas Jayaram On His Birthday, Writes 'may You Shine Brighter'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram is celebrating his 27th birthday today on December 16, 2020. The actor who started his acting journey back in 2000 as a child actor has delivered some of his most memorable performances as a child as well as when he performed as a lead in films. On the occasion of Kalidas Jayaram's birthday today, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram and posted a birthday wish for Kalidas Jayaram. Read on to know more about Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram wish.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Kalidas Jayaram on Instagram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram story and wished his friend and actor Kalidas Jayaram on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Chakkare!! May you shine brighter and climb greater heights!!" The photo he posted featured Kalidas wearing a black shirt with beige pants and Dulquer wearing a black shirt paired with a blue blazer. He also added a quirky side note which read, "I'm sorry Soubin Shahir for cutting you out. With me in the middle, it looks like my birthday". You can see the story here.

Actor Bhavana also took to her social media handle to wish Kalidas Jayaram. “Many more happy returns of the day my dear Kalidas Jayaram. Shine Bright,” she wished. Actors Soubin Shahir, Poornima Indrajith, Manju Warrier, and many others too poured in birthday wishes for the actor. Kalidas Jayaram's parents Jayaram and Aswathi Jayaram took to their Instagram handles and wished their son on his 27th birthday. While his mother shared a throwback picture with him where a toddler Kalidas can be seen kissing his mother on her cheek, she captioned her post, "My babyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸turns one more year olderðŸ˜˜happy birthday kannamma..may u be blessed â¤ï¸luv u..luv u...luv uâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Actor Jayaram, who is very new to Instagram also shared an old photo with his son and wrote "Happy Birthday kanna ðŸ¤—". You can see the posts here.

On the work front, Kalidas’ last Malayalam outing was Happy Sardar. The actor will be next seen in Jack N Jill, a film directed by Santosh Sivan. Kalidas Jayaram will be co-starring with Manju Warrier in the film. About Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects, he is awaiting the release of his next film, Kurup. He will be playing the lead role as a real-life fugitive Sukumar Kurup. Earlier, there were speculations that the movie will release on the OTT platform, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

