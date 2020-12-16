Kalidas Jayaram's Birthday: Award-winning Performances By The Actor You Should Not Miss

Actor Kalidas Jayaram is celebrating his 27th birthday today on December 16, 2020. The actor who started his acting journey back in 2000 as a child actor has delivered some of his most memorable performances as a child as well as when he came back in 2016 to do lead roles. Scroll down to see a list of award-winning performances by Kalidas that you should add to your watch list.

Also Read: Did You Know Kalidas Jayaram Has Shared The Screen With Disha Patani?

Kalidas Jayaram's award-winning performances in movies

Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum

Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum was a 2016 Tamil fantasy comedy that was written and directed by Amudheshwar, with Dushyanth Ramkumar bankrolling it. The cast included stars Prabhu, Kalidas Jayaram, Ashna Zaveri and Pooja Kumar in focal roles, and it was Prabhu’s 200th film and also has Kamal Haasan in came appearance. The movie’s filming commenced in November 2015 at Chennai while it was released on November 11, 2016. Kalidas received the Best Debut Actor Award at the 6th South Indian International Movie Awards for his work in the movie.

Poomaram

Poomaram was a 2018 Malayalam musical drama film starring Kalidas Jayaram. It was written and directed by Abrid Shine, who co-produced it as well. The movie was shot at Ernakulam beginning from September 2016 and Jayaram received The Best New Face Actor at the 21st Asianet Film Awards and the Vanitha Film Awards.

Also Read: Jayaram Makes Instagram Debut With Video Post, Asks Fans For Blessings And Support

Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal

Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal was a family drama released in the year 2000 and it was written as well as helmed by Sathyam Anthikkad and inspired from a story by CV Balakrishnan. The movie stars Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Bhanupriya and Kavya Madhavan with its music composed by Illaiyaraaja. Kalidas won the Asianet Film Award for Best Child Artist, and the movie went on to win the National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Best Choreography.

Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum

Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum was a 2003 Malayalam family drama starring Jayaram, Jyothirmayi and Kalidas Jayaram with Sibi Malayil at the helm. It was later remade in Tamil titled Kannadi Pookal. Kalidas bagged the Best Child Artist Award at National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards and Asianet Film Awards.

Also Read: 'Paava Kadhaigal' Teaser Amazes Fans As They Eagerly Await The Film's Release; Watch

Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram's Movie 'Oru Pakka Kathai' All Set To Release On ZEE5 On December 25

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.