Sobhita Dhulipala Announces 'Kurup' Wrap, Calls Dulquer Salmaan 'the Most Wonderful Actor'

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was last seen in a segment in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, shared a heartwarming note for the cast and crew members of her forthcoming movie, Kurup. The movie that will mark Sobhita's foray into Malayalam cinema, is reported to be based on a real-life story of Sukumaran Kurup. The social media post was shared on February 24, 2020; in which the actor wrote:

It’s a wrap on #Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online. This film is special for it’s obvious reasons like the astute direction by happy hippie @brownachilles aided by prodigies @nimishravi @benglann, #Praveen, the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor @dqsalmaan and the rest of the lovely team (love you most Sweety Chechi). What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with - perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I have had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character building. This is one such affair. Immense beauty, learning and joy in my heart as we call it a wrap on #Kurup. Cheers to cultural diversity, cheers to the truth of imagination, cheers to courage that stays consistent.

All the details you need to know about Kurup

Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is reported to be based on Kerala's notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The Srinath Rajendran directorial has been in the production for more a year and has reportedly been shot in places like Gujarat and Dubai. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Reports have it that the movie will hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala has a slew of movies in her kitty. Reports have it that Sobhita will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam, for Ponniyin Selvan. The movie that has completed its first schedule in Thailand has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The Mani Ratnam directorial is reported to be based on a popular Tamil novel that narrates the story of the past most thrillingly and engagingly. Ponniyin Selvan that will the hit screens soon, is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram)

