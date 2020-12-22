Dulquer Salmaan's Adorable Post For His Wife As They Complete Nine Years Of Togetherness

Dulquer Salmaan has proved to be the perfect husband Amaal Sufia and a doting father to the two’s little baby girls, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The actor is quite active on social media. Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram handle is proof that he has never failed to show that he is a complete family man. Recently, as Dulquer Salmaan and his wife completed nine years of togetherness, he shared an adorable post in order to wife her. Read further ahead to know more about the post made for actor Dulquer Salmaan’s wife.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Fourth Film Of His Production House, Wayfarer Films

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufia celebrate their ninth anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan's wife, Amaal Sufia is an architect by profession. She and the very popular South Indian actor have been together for over a decade. The couple had tied the knot with each other on December 22, 2011. Recently, as they completed nine years of being happily married to each other, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram handle in order to share an adorable picture with his wife. The actor also penned a heartfelt caption with the post, revealing that the two have been “closer stronger and growing up”.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Kalidas Jayaram On His Birthday, Writes 'may You Shine Brighter'

Dulquer Salmaan raised a toast to decades of the couple tripping, fumbling through life but always catching and propping each other, and to standing strong together. Though his caption, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his wife is his hollandaise, his chantilly cream, his truffle, his soy, his wasabi and his harissa. Wishing his “mamma” a happy anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan concluded his caption by saying “I love you long time”.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Is 'touched & Moved' By Sudha Kongara's 'Thangam' From 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Just as the South Indian superstar shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over 6 lakh likes in only a couple of hours. Not only did the actor’s fans but even Dulquer Salmaan's family and friends like Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Siddharth Menon, Supriya Menon Prithviraj, Ahaana Krishna, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, Anumol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Benny Dayal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anson Paul, and more have also given their best wishes to the couple through the post’s comment section.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's Role In 'Second Show' Was Offered To Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.