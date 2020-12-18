Dulquer Salmaan Is 'touched & Moved' By Sudha Kongara's 'Thangam' From 'Paava Kadhaigal'

The much-awaited Tamil Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal is all set to premiere on the streaming giant today, i.e. December 18, 2020. The anthology film comprises four short films by four prolific South Indian filmmakers, i.e. Vignesh Shivan, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Now, before its release today, actor Dulquer Salmaan has shared his review of the Sudha Kongara directorial titled Thangam from Paava Kadhaigal and was all praise about the director, the short film's plot as well as its cast.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Paava Kadhaigal' Release On Netflix? Know Date And Time

Dulquer Salmaan is 'touched and moved' by 'Thangam'

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal's release on the streamer today at 1:30 p.m. IST, Sandalwood star Dulquer Salmaan has shared his review of one of the short films from the Tamil anthology. Earlier today, Dulquer took to his Twitter handle and showered the team of short film Thangam from Paava Kadhaigal with heaps of praise. The Zoya Factor actor expressed being 'touched and moved' by Sudha Kongara's storytelling, yet again, with the 'tender story' showcased in Thangam.

Furthermore, the Malayam actor also commended the performances by lead actors Kalidas and Shanthnu in his tweet by calling their performances endearing and intense.

Sharing the poster of Paava Kadhaigal on his Twitter handle, the 34-year-old wrote, "Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense".

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Delivers An Intense Performance In Netflix's 'Paava Kadhaigal' New Trailer

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's tweet below:

Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense. 🤗👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mAX0FchrMc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2020

Also Read | Sai Pallavi's 'Oor Iravu' In 'Paava Kadhaigal' Will Showcase A Tale Of 'honour' Over Love

About 'Thangam' in 'Paava Kadhaigal'

The official description of the Tamil short film on Netflix's official website reads, "In Thangam, Sudha Kongara explores the themes of transphobia and inter-religion marriage, through a love triangle". The Sudha Kongara directorial is headlined by Kalidas Jayaram, Bhavani Sre and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.

The Tamil and Malayalam film actor Kalidas plays the role of a transgender, whereas Shanthnu essays the role of the former's childhood best friend and love interest in this Tamil short film. However, Shanthnu's character is shown to be in love with Kalidas' sister in Thangam.

Watch the trailer of 'Thangam' on YouTuber below:

Also Read | 'Paava Kathaigal' Cast: Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin And Other Actors Of The Upcoming Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.