Dulquer Salmaan's Role In 'Second Show' Was Offered To Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Second Show is a Malayalam action-crime drama which was released in February 2012. The movie marks Dulquer Salmaan’s debut in the Malayali cinema. Alongside Dulquer, the movie also features Sunny Wayne and Gauthami Nair in the pivotal roles. Rohini, Baburaj and Sudesh Berry can be seen in the supporting roles.

Second Show was penned by Vini Vishwa Lal which was also his debut as a screenplay and dialogue writer. Kathipram took care of the music, however, Avial band also contributed to the musical number. The movie was an average box-office hit and did not receive a positive response from the critics.

According to the IMDB, the Second Show makers approached Nivin Pauly and Prithiviraj Sukumaran before casting Dulquer as the lead. However, the duo declined the offer. The director Srinath then decided to cast Dulquer for the role. Director Srinath completed the shooting of the action drama within 53 days. It is also known that the cast and crew member of the movie were newcomers and that they were classmates and childhood friends. Even though the movie received mixed reviews, the actor and a playback singer received the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut.

Dulquer plays Hari Lal while Sunny Wayne plays his friend Kurudi and Sudesh Berry plays the gangster VishnuBuddhan. The plot of the action movie revolves around the life of an ex-convict Hari, nicknamed Lalu. Lalu’s life changes entirely when a goon Vishnubuddhan makes him a part of his gang. However, later Vishnubuddhan murders his friend, Kurudi. In the aftermath, Lalu is seen seeking revenge by killing Vishnubuddhan.

The son of superstar Mammootty, Dulquer gained popularity with the comedy-drama ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, which released in 2013. He also appeared in romantic drama Bangalore Days which ranked among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies in the year 2014. Dulquer has been recognized as a fashion icon and he has also tried his hands in entrepreneurship ventures. Other than acting, the South actor is also a good samaritan.

Image Source: A still from Second Show

