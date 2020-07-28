Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dulquer Salmaan Looks Cute As Button In This Childhood Picture

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan has rung in his 34th birthday at his Kochi residence in the presence of family and friends. His die-hard fans are also pouring him with several wishes on social media and many of his throwback pictures has also been resurfacing on social media on the occasion of his birthday today. One of the actor's childhood pictures has been going viral on social media wherein he simply looks unrecognisable.

Also Read: As Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday Today, Fans Are 'madly Waiting' For 'Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan's childhood picture is unmissable

Talking about the picture, Dulquer can be seen sporting an intense expression in this vintage shot. The Charlie actor's expressive eyes steal the show in this beautiful picture. This rare childhood picture of the actor is nothing less than a treat for his fans on the occasion of his birthday. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read: Nithya Menen Says Dulquer Salmaan Tried To Convince Her To Get Married; Read Here

Meanwhile, Dulquer had rung in his birthday with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon. Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the actor’s birthday bash, which features the actor feeding a piece of cake to the ‘best burger chef in town’. Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya also too, shared a happy picture with Dulquer Salmaan, which features her posing happily with the actor. With the picture shared, Supriya went on to wish Dulquer Salmaan stating ‘the best that the year ahead has to offer and lots more’. Take a look.

Also Read: Dulquer & Prithviraj Purportedly Race Through Kottayam-Kochi Highway, DMV Orders Probe

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

Dulquer dipped his toes in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor in the film The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda which was essayed by Dulquer. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday With Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran; See Viral Pics

The actor is currently gearing up for the much-awaited film Kurup. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Bajpayee in the pivotal roles, Kurup narrates the story of one of the most celebrated criminals of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy, and Anand Bal in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release in the year 2021. Besides Kurup, the actor has many movies like Love In Anjengo, Pashmeena, and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.