Dulquer Salmaan's Having 'FOMO' From Missing Out On Niranjani's Wedding

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a heartfelt note on social media on the occasion of actor-designer Niranjani’s wedding. He wished the couple the best life together and even expressed how he regretted not being a part of the festivities. He added a blissful photo of the bride and groom to congratulate them. Even fans were delighted to get a beautiful sneak peek into Niranjani’s wedding and wished them a 'happy married life'.

Dulquer Salmaan regrets missing Niranjani's wedding

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this vibrant photo captured during Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani’s wedding. In the photo, the couple can be seen immensely happy as they perform the wedding rituals while their friends and family look at them with love. As Dulquer Salmaan shared this photo with all his fans, he also added a beautiful note to Niranjani for not being able to attend her wedding.

In the caption, he wished the gorgeous couple the happiest of marital life and added how they both perfectly complimented each other in their temperament, kindness, creativity and talent. The actor then mentioned how missing the wedding was one of his big regrets and stated how he just couldn’t change his shoot schedule. Dulquer also shared his feelings about how it would have made him immensely happy to witness this in person and wished lots and lots of prayers and love to the couple. In the end, he added how the wedding looked both stunning and like an absolute blast and then tagged the lovely couple in his post.

The fans were all left in awe when they came across Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post and flooded the entire comment section with lots of best wishes and heart symbols and also wished the couple a happy married life. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post and see how they showered love.

Dulquer Salmaan also added this post a while ago when he welcomed actor Diana Penty to his new film. He added a photo in which they both can be seen standing together announcing their new movie. In the caption, he added how he was super-excited to have her on board and hoped that she would have the best time making this film. He further stated how he also hoped that she’d have a good time seeing Kerala and exploring their cuisine.

