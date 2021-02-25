Did You Know Nani Was Actually A Part Of Dulquer Salmaan And Nithya Menen's 'Ok Kanmani'?

Actor Nani turned 37 yesterday on February 24, 2021. According to Filmibeat, the actor is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam had written, directed and produced Nithya Menen's OK Kanmani. Did you know Nani was a part of Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's OK Kanmani? Read further to know what part Nani played in the film.

Also Read | Actor Nani Turns 37; Keerthy Suresh, Thaman S And Others Wish The Actor

Nani was a part of Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's OK Kanmani

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's film OK Kanmani is a Tamil-language romance film. Dulquer is fluent in Tamil and Malayalam, however, the Telugu version of the film was dubbed. Actor Nani lent his voice to Dulquer's Telugu film OK Bangaram. Nani also shared the news before the dubbing of the film began. He also expressed how happy he was to work with Mani Ratnam. He mentioned that one can never say no when they get invited by the 'legend' himself. Take a look at Nani's tweet talking about lending his voice for OK Bangaram.

For the first time i am giving my voice for an another actor. When u get a call from the legend himself..how can u not. — Nani (@NameisNani) March 7, 2015

Finally got to work with mani sir for OK Bangaram ..hope bigger things follow :) — Nani (@NameisNani) March 7, 2015

Also Read | Top 10 Blockbuster Movies Of Nani To Binge-watch On The Actor's 37th Birthday

More about OK Kanmani

OK Kanmani also features Prakash Raj and Leela Samson playing supporting roles. The film revolved around a young couple who decided to stay in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. Prakash and Leela play the older couple who are the couple's landlords. The film focused on the modern mindset of urban society in India when it comes to dealing with marriage and relationships. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and it is shot by cinematographer P. C. Sreeram. The film was also remade in Hindi called OK Jaanu and starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Nani and Dulquer Salmaan movie

Nani and Dulquer Salmaan had previously worked together in the film Praana in 2018. It is a Malayalam psychological thriller starring actor Nithya Menen in the lead role. Dulquer played a supporting role in the film while Nani made a cameo. The film was also made in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. It revolved around a female writer who deals with her fears as she focuses on some societal issues.

Also Read | Nani Shares Highly-anticipated First Look Of 'Shyam Singha Roy' On His Birthday

Nani's movies

Nani made his debut with the 2008 comedy film Ashta Chamma. He went on to play lead roles in movies like Ride, Snehituda and Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu. Nani's movies such as Awe!. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Jersey, Nenu Local and Devadas garnered him huge popularity. The actor was last seen in V starring Nivetha Thomas, Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari with Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The actor played Yendluri Vishnu in the film. The actor will next be seen in Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singa Roy.

Also Read | Nani Announces The Teaser Of His Film 'Tuck Jagadish' To Release On February 23

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.