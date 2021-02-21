Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kali' And Other Malayalam Road Trip Movies That Invoke Wanderlust

Of all Dulquer Salmaan's movies, Kali was definitely road trip goals for fans. There are many other such movies that contain scenic views from epic road trips. Right from Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi to North 24 Kaatham, read on to know about many other Mollywood movies that showed the beauty of going on road trips.

Kali

Released on March 26, 2016, Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi's Kali focuses on Siddharth, played by Dulquer, who has a hard time controlling his temper. Anjali (Sai Pallavi), Siddharth'swife, does not wish to continue to live with Siddharth and his anger issues. Siddharth's attempt to drop Anjali off at her home in Masinagudi, Tamil Nadu, turns into an adventurous road trip for the two.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's Over-the-top Romance Films Which We Have Come To Adore

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, which translates to Blue Skies, Green Waters, Red Earth, can make anyone fall in love with nature. The plot of the movie revolves around best friends Kasim (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sunil (Sunny Wayne) who embark on a road trip in search of Kasim's girlfriend Assi (Surja Bala Hijam). The characters travel from Kerala to Orissa, then go to Kolkata, to reach their final destination in Nagaland.

Veetilekkulla Vazhi

Veetilekkulla Vazhi follows a doctor (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who must fulfil the dying wish of one of his patients, find her five-year-old son and reunite him with his father. The journey is full of ups and downs as the doctor and the child (Master Govardhan) must weave through terrorist networks to find the child's father, Abdul Zuban Tariq (Indrajith Sukumaran), who is the head of a terrorist group.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts That Show His Love For His Family | Check Out Here!

Rani Padmini

Rani (Rima Kallingal) and Padmini (Manju Warrier) are two women from entirely different backgrounds of life who set out on a journey to find Padmini's husband, Giri (Jinu Joseph), to resolve a personal issue. The two must also dodge mobster Raja (Harish Khanna) and is gangsters, who have threatened Rani's life. The two protagonists are seen travelling from Kochi, Kerala to Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Kilometers and Kilometers

Anto Joseph Film Company's Kilometer and Kilometers follows Josemon (Tovino Thomas) who is hired by an American, Cathy (India Jarvis) as a local guide to take her to different places in India before she has to return to the US via Jaipur. Like many other movies, the movie scheduled to release in theatres on March 12, 2020, had to be rescheduled and was premiered on Onam on Netflix.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Of 'Bheeshma Parvam', Says 'how Epic Does This Look'

North 24 Kaatham

The plot revolves around Harikrishnan aka Hari (Fahadh Faasil), who has Obsessive–compulsive personality disorder. On his train journey to Trivandrum, he meets Gopalan (Nedumudi Venu) and Nani (Swathi Reddy), a social worker, who get off the train to journey back to Kozhikode to Gopalan's dying wife. Hari follows them as Gopalan forgets his cellphone on the train. The three end up on a journey where Hari overcomes his OCPD with the help of Nani.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Announces His New Film Project With Diana Penty, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.