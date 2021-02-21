Dulquer Salmaan Worked With These Directors In Their Debut Films

Dulquer Salmaan has become a household name with his performances in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language films. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Second Show and has appeared in more than 20 movies till now. Many of his projects marked the debut of a director. Know about them.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies helmed by debutant filmmaker

Roopesh Pathambaran

Released in 2012, Theevram is an action thriller film. It is directed by Roopesh Pethambaran as his first big-screen project. With Dulquer Salmaan, the movie stars Shikha Nair, Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Riya Saira, Vishu Raghav, and Anu Mohan. Peethambaran also penned the script. The filmmaker later helmed You Too Brutus, and the web series Family. Roopesh Peethambaran has also tried his hand at acting in movies like Spadikam, and Our Mexican Aparatha.

Alagappan N

Alagappan N made his directorial debut with Pattam Pole starring Dulquer Salman in 2013. Alagappan has been in the industry since 1977 as a producer and cinematographer. His first film also includes Malavika Mohanan, Archana Kavi, Anoop Menon, Jayaparakash, Lalu Alex, Seetha, and others. Alagappan N has received several accolades in the Best Cinematography category.

Jenuse Mohamed

Dulquer Salmaan features in Jenuse Mohamed’s directorial debut 100 Days of Love. It is a romantic comedy film starring Nithya Menen, Sekhar Menon, Aju Varghese, Vineeth, Praveena, Rahul Madhav, V. K. Prakash, and Jacob Gregory. 100 Days of Love earned positive reviews from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Soubin Shahir

Parava marks the directorial debut of Soubin Shahir. It has Dulquer Salmaan in a guest appearance with the cast led by Amal Shah, Shane Nigam, Govind V. Pai, and others. Shahir jointly wrote the script with Muneer Ali. Soubin Shahir has been in the industry as an actor in movies like Premam, Sudani From Nigeria, Mohanlal, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, and more.

Akarsh Khurana

Akarsh Khurana made his debut as a director with Karwaan in 2018. The road comedy-drama film also marks Dulquer Salmaan’s first Bollywood project. The cast includes Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. Karwaan earned mixed reviews from the audience. Khurana also wrote the screenplay with dialogues by Hussain Dalal and the story by Bejoy Nambiar.

