Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Signed Up For 'Parava' Without Knowing His Role?

Dulquer Salmaan has worked predominantly the South-Indian film industry and is one of the most popular actors in India. He played a cameo role in the 2017 Malayalam language film Parava and his role was just as crucial to the movie as any other lead character. An interesting Parava movie trivia from IMDb states that Dulquer Salmaan had no clue about his role in the movie until he actually came into the sets for the shooting of his role.

Dulquer had no idea about his character in 'Parava' until he started the shooting?

Parava is a 2017 film which stars Amal Shah as Irshad also known as Ichappi in the film. Govind V. Pai, as Hasseb, Arjun Asokan as Hakeem and Shane Nigam as Shane in some prominent roles. The story revolves around an eccentric sport which is prominent in Mattancherry. The film is directed by Soubin Shahir and is his debut film as a helmer. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Imran. His role in the movie is actually an extended cameo which features him in the film for only about 25 minutes.

According to IMDb, Dulquer Salmaan agreed to work in the movie when he heard bits of the story from his co-star Soubin Shahir while they were on the sets on the film, Charlie. So the actor was invested in the project before he knew anything about his role in the movie. He only found about his character in the movie when he arrived on the sets.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about his character in the movie and revealed that even though the posters extensively feature him in the film he wants to put it out there that his screen time is limited to 25 mins. He also said that he would have done the part even if it was just for 5 mins because he thought the movie was terrific and would be a game-changer. He shot for the film for 20 days and his 25 mins in the movie are actually quite vital for the plot of the movie.

