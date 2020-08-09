Dulquer Salmaan's Film 'Kurup' Slapped With Legal Notice For 'glorifying A Criminal'

DQ aka Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Kurup, based on the life of Kerala's most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup has been served with a legal notice by the family members of late film representative, Chacko. Sukumara Kurup, one of the most-wanted criminals in Kerala, who was accused of murdering Chacko in 1984. Now, Chacko’s son Jithin has sent a legal notice to Kurup team for 'glorifying Sukumara Kurup'.

Legal Notice to DQ's film

In a press conference at Alappuzha Press Club on Friday, Chacko’s son Jithin said that the film sends across a wrong message and people might mistake Kurup for a hero. Thus, he demanded the makers to organise a pre-release screening for him and other members of the family.

He said, "My father is for me like what Mammootty is for Dulquer Salmaan. Just like every Malayali, I have also been frightened by the name of Kurup from childhood days, a heinous murder convict who had escaped the clutches of law. But in the film, the hero says this line giving an anti-hero image to Sukumara Kurup."

In the teaser, Dulquer says ‘ini njan vicharikkanam, enne pidikkan’ (now, I have to decide when I shall be caught), indicating the makeover of a killer to a hero.

"The film must be released only after it is screened before us and objectionable parts are removed,” Jithin added.

Chako murder case

According to reports, Sukumara Kurup murdered Chacko because of his striking resemblance to Kurup. He wanted to claim his insurance money by faking his death and in order to do that he strangled and burnt Chacko. Sukumara committed the crime with the help of his driver and brother-in-law and then fled abroad. While the driver and brother-in-law were caught and sentenced to life imprisonment, Kurup still remains absconding. Kurup's case gained popularity after his look-alikes were spotted across the country but could never be traced.

All about Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan's film Kurup is being produced by Wayfarer Films (DQ's own enterprise) and M-Star Entertainments and is being directed by Srinath Rajendran. Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of Sukumara Kurup while Tovino Thomas will be portraying the character of Chacko. Recently, DQ shared a sneak peek video of the film and it received tremendous response from his fans. Check it out

As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments https://t.co/0HJp2MQwIn — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

