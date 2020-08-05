'Son Of Satyamurthy 2' Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Telugu Film

Son of Satyamurthy 2 is a popular Telugu movie which released in the year 2016. It was helmed by filmmaker Santosh Srinivas who has also directed some other South Indian films like Rabhasa and Kandireega. The romantic-action movie is bankrolled by 14 Reels Entertainment. The main highlight of the Telugu movies is the cast of Son of Satyamurthy 2. Also, the music of the movie is backed with some amazing soundtracks.

Also Read:'Loukyam' Fame Gopichand Or Ram Charan, Fans Love Rakul Preet Singh's Reel-jodi With Whom?

Son of Satryamurthy 2 cast

Ram Pothineni as Surya

Ram Pothineni is a significant part of Son of Satryamurthy 2 cast. The much-loved South Indian actor essays the role of Surya, the male lead in the film. Ram's character in the film is obsessed with his father and can go to any extent to make him happy. Ram Pothineni plays a fierce yet adorable character in the movie. Some of Ram's most loved movies are Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Red, Nenu Sailaja amid others.

Also Read:'Lootcase' Cast: Details About Actors & Key Characters They Are Essaying

Sathyaraj as Narayana

Source: A still from the movie/ Goldmines Telefilms /Youtube

Next name in the list of Son of Satryamurthy 2 cast is that of Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj. The Katappa of Baahubali plays an honest and staunch loyalist of the Indian government in the film. His character Narayana is a government officer, who enjoys the attention of his dear son Surya. With some rib-tickling scenes and funny dialogues, Sathyaraj is a really important part of the Son of Satryamurthy 2 cast.

Raashi Khanna as Bhanumatti

South siren Raashi Khanna plays the role of Bhanumaati, Surya's love interest in the Telugu film. Raashi's character in Son of Satryamurthy 2 cast is like a breath of fresh air. With her stunning looks and brilliant acting skills, Raashi gave a memorable performance in the Santosh Srinivas film. Some of Raashi Khanna's most notable performances so far include World Famous Lover, Srinivasa Kalyanam, and, Tholi Prema.

Also Read:'Aakashamittayee' Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Malayalam Film

Murali Sharma as Gaja

Murali Sharma too is part of the Son of Satyamurthy 2 cast. The Golmaal Again actor plays the role of goon Gaja in the action flick. His character is friends with Surya, but he is ordered by his boss Rajappa, the gangster, to kill Naryana's family. However, will Gaja go against his friend or his boss is something which keeps the audience hooked in Son of Satyamurthy 2. Murali Sharma is an established name in the entertainment world, who is known for his diverse movies choices and stellar acting skills.

Rao Ramesh as Rajappa

Source: A still from the movie/ Goldmines Telefilms /Youtube

The last name in the Son of Satyamurthy 2 cast is that of Ramesh Rao. The veteran actor plays the antagonist in the movie. His character Rajappa threatens to kill Naryana and his dear ones in order to seek government approval of an illegally constructed multi-storey building by the honest govt.employee. However, when Surya gets to know about Rajappa's plans he sets on a mission to finish him. Rao has given an unforgettable performance in the film.

Also Read: Ankur Rathee Shares His Experience Of Playing Daman In 'Undekhi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.