Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil New Year Wishes Come With A Pleasant Surprise For Fans

Dulquer Salmaan, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil movies, has risen to prominence with movies like ABCD: American-Born confused Desi and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Dulquer Salmaan is one of the highest-paid actors in the Malayalam industry. Recently, the actor showered puthandu wishes on his fans with a special gift.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a video on his Twitter account. In the video, Dulqer Salmaan wished his fans on Tamil New Year. The actor also gave his fans a surprise as he revealed that his new Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be premiering on Vijay TV today. He also said that he is sure everyone will love it. The actor's Tamil New Year wishes also had an awareness message to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A tamizh new year present to all of you !! #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal premiers tomorrow at 2:30 pm on @VijaytvMovies !!! Enjoy ! Stay home Stay safe !! pic.twitter.com/VItD6Ys2El — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 13, 2020

Written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal stars The Zoya Factor fame Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The music of this Tamil film is already a hit. The story revolves around a young man with a carefree attitude towards life, but things change drastically when he meets the girl he wishes to spend his life with. There was a lot of anticipation around this film due to its story plot, which is a romantic tale with some riveting twists and turns. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal released on February 28, 2020. It was also dubbed in Telugu which was titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

