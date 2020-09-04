Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Buddy Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amaal On Her Birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been friends with Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Salmaan for quite some time now. In the last two months, the former has made it obvious on social media that he shares a great bond with Dulquer Salmaan. It is Dulquer’s wife’s birthday today and Prithvi did not forget to send across his best wishes. The actor wished his close friend’s wife on social media.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Amaal on her birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram earlier today to share the birthday wishes for Amaal. He shared a still of their last outing. In the picture, there is Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal Salmaan, and Prithvi’s wife Supriya Menon. The actors donned casual look; Dulquer wore a leather jacket and beanie with casual basics whereas Prithvi wore a black shirt with denim lowers. Supriya donned a sequin short dress and Amaal wore a jumpsuit. The four of them look all set for a quaint night out.

Check out the post Prithviraj Sukumaran shared for Amaal Salmaan

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the picture on Instagram and also accompanied the picture with the caption, “Happy birthday Amaal! @amaalsalmaan.” He tagged the birthday girl as well. The picture received thousands of likes and comments from over 2.8 followers of the actor. One follower wrote, “Happy Birthday amaal ithaa.” Another follower thought Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Supriya Menon and Amaal Salmaan’s picture was nice. Several followers poured heart emoticons on the picture.

Also Read | ‘Sorry For Your Loss’: Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Pay Condolences To Suresh Raina & Family

Followers of Prithvi pour in birthday wishes for Amaal Salmaan

Snippet Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

This is not the first time that Prithviraj Sukumaran shared anything related to Dulquer Salmaan. The latter recently celebrated his birthday with Prithvi. Prithvi had shared birthday wishes then as well along with a candid picture. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town! @dqsalmaan.”

Check out picture that Prithvi shared earlier

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Top-rated Thriller Films According To IMDb

Prithvi is friends with celebrity couple Nazriya and Fahad as well. He had shared pictures with them on a different occasion in the past. Check out the picture below.

Promo Image Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Wishes A 'Happy Onam'; Asks Fans To Watch 'Maniyaravile Ashokan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.