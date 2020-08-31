Dulquer Salmaan Wishes A 'Happy Onam'; Asks Fans To Watch 'Maniyaravile Ashokan'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to promote the film Maniyarayile Ashokan which releases on Netflix on the occasion of Onam 2020. He is the official producer of the film that stars actors like Anupama Parameshwaran and Jacob Gregory in pivotal roles. In the video, he has also wished his followers a happy Onam while encouraging them to watch the comedy film.

Dulquer Salmaan's Onam wishes

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to wish his followers a happy Onam and promote his film, Maniyarayile Ashokan. In the video posted by the actor, he is seen speaking with actor Jacob Gregory. He has announced that the film is out on the OTT platform, Netflix, and has also encouraged people to watch it.

In the caption for the post, actor Dulquer Salmaan has put up a sweet note thanking his team for the efforts put into the making of Maniyarayile Ashokan. He has mentioned that the entire team was new, including the direction, music, and production teams, amongst others. He has added that he is proud of the fact that the team managed to put forth such amazing worth by hitting the right chords.

He has thanked every person who has worked on the film Maniyarayile Ashokan while asking the people to watch the film as he believes the team deserves the attention. Have a look at the post on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people are seen speaking highly of the film and the cast and crew that worked on it. A few fans have mentioned that they have already watched the film and loved it to the core. Others are seen wishing the actor a happy Onam while assuring that they will be watching the film. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Maniyarayile Ashokan is a comedy film which releases on Netflix on August 31, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Ashokan and his way of dealing with different aspects of life. It has been directed by Shamzu Zayba while the story has been written by Magesh Boji. Maniyarayile Ashokan also stars actors Shritha Sivadas and Anupama Parameshwaran in key roles.

