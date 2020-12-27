DYK All Lead Actors In 'Happy Days' Except Tamannah Bhatia Were Newcomers?

Tamannaah Bhatia has a long list of some spectacular movies in her entire career so far. She is one of the most established actors in the movie industry as she has appeared in a variety of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. It is a lesser-known fact that Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in a movie in which she was the only established actor while others were all newcomers. Let’s take a look at what the movie was and know more about Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies.

Happy Days movie trivia

Happy Days is a famous Telugu musical film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The plot of the movie revolves around eight youngsters who become great friends during their college time as they pursue a bachelor's degree in engineering. The film deals with the relationship of the freshmen with their seniors who try to gain dominance over their juniors.

The movie also depicts the cute affection between the students as well as their evolution from a young student to become successful people in life. The movie was very well received by the audience and got amazing reviews. It is an interesting Happy Days movie trivia that apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, all other significant characters in the movie were played by newcomers.

Happy Days was the debut movie of actors namely Nikhil Siddharth, Rahul Haridas, Varun Sandesh and Sonia Deepti. Actor Varun Sandesh featured opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead as Chandrashekhar. It was also dubbed in Malayalam and was later remade in Kannada as Jolly Days. Both versions were also loved by the audiences. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Inidhu Inidhu directed by K.V. Guhan but was not well received by the audiences.

The original version of Happy Days also received ample awards and accolades in the Filmfare Awards South, CineMAA Awards and Nandi Awards for its spectacular music and acting performances.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies

Some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that received immense love from the audience are namely Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Happy Days, Kedi, Paiyaa, 100% Love, Kaththi Sandai, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Bengal Tiger, Oopiri, The Intouchables, Devi, Siruthai, Racha, Endukante... Premanta!, Rebel, Kalloori, Rebel, Abhinetri, Sketch, Petromax, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu and many others.

