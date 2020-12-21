Tamannaah Bhatia Stands Firm As Jwala Reddy In 'Seetimaarr' New Poster; Know Details

The makers of actor Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film unveiled a new poster of the actor on the occasion of her 31st birthday on December 21. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest poster of Tamannah Bhatia's upcoming flick, Seetimaarr. In a tracksuit with young women posing behind her, Bhatia stands firm in the poster.

As the film is a sports-drama, the actor is also seen with a whistle hanging to her neck. The poster also read the birthday wish. Interestingly, while extending the birthday wish for the lead actor of Seetimaarr, the makers wrote her character's name, which is Jwala Reddy. Scroll down to take a look at Tamannnahh Bhatia's look for Seetimaarr.

Tamannaah's latest poster from Seetimaarr

Details of Tamannaah's new movie

In his brief caption for the new poster of the upcoming film, the trade analyst also shared the details of the Seetimaarr cast. Along with Bhatia, the film will also feature actor Gopichand in the lead. Meanwhile, actors Bhumi Chawla and Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen playing pivotal roles. Actor Tarun Arora will be seen playing the antagonist. Apart from the mentioned actors, the upcoming Telugu-movie will also see Rao Ramesh, Posani Murali, Annapurnamma, Pragathi in supporting characters. The makers had planned for a Summer 2020 release. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, everything came to a halt.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi, filmmaker Sampath Nandi will direct the film. Interestingly, director Sampath Nandi, who also shared the same poster, asserted in his caption that he is wishing to score a hattrick with Tamannaah. On the other hand, coming to Seetimaarr's release date, the makers haven't shared many details of it, as of now. In the film, the Baahubali star will be seen portraying the character of a Kabbadi coach.

On the professional front, the Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy actor has multiple projects in her kitty including, Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and That Is Mahalakshmi, among many others. Apart from these, she also has a few Telugu remake projects including Bollywood film Andhadhun and Kannad-language film Love Mocktail, among many others. Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing for her digital debut. She will be featured in Hotstar’s upcoming Tamil web series The November’s Story.

