Tamannaah Bhatia Receives Birthday Love And Wishes From Samantha Akkineni & Kajal Agarwal

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her 31st birthday today on December 21, 2020. Wishes and love for the actor are pouring in on social media platforms. Read on to have a look at the wishes of two of her close friends Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal, as the former shared the CDP for Tamannaah while the latter wrote an adorable message for her 'Tammy'.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Birthday

Tamannaah turns 31 today, on December 21, 2020, and Twitter and Instagram are full of wishes and love for the actor as #HappyBirthdayTamannaah trends on social media. Take a look at the wishes shared by Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram and Twitter

Samantha Took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the two and wrote a message for her under it. The message read ‘Happy Birthday Tamannaah, honest, grounded with the most beautiful heart’, followed by a hug emoji. She further wrote, ‘wishing you a wonderful year love’.

There she is â¤ï¸.. Proud to release the CDP for @tamannaahspeaks s birthday ðŸ¤—.. Wishing you a great year my darling friend and excited to see all the surprises that you have in store for us this coming year â­ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ™Œ #HappyBirthdayTamannaah pic.twitter.com/micOmFr9SJ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 20, 2020

In Samantha’s tweet for Tamannaah, she released the Common Display Picture or the CDP for her birthday. It was a picture of Tamannaah, in the midst of a graphic garden wearing a red dress and looking over her shoulder.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram and Twitter post

Kajal Aggarwal also wished Tamannaah Bhatia on both of her social media handles. In an Instagram story, she shared a picture of her and Bhatia, the two wore white and yellow dresses respectively as they posed for the lens. In both her messages, she wrote – ''Happiest birthday dear Tammy, hope your day is as wonderful as you are! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences'' and tagged the actor.

Happiest birthday dear Tammy, hope your day is as wonderful as you are ! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences â¤ï¸ @tamannaahspeaks — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 21, 2020

