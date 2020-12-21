Tamannaah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Baahubali' Actor

South Indian actress Tamannaah is celebrating her 31st Birthday today on 21 December. She is a very very well known actor who has been seen in many versatile roles. Some of her famous movies are - Bengal Tiger (2015), Oopiri (2016), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). So on the occasion of Tamannaah's birthday, here's a quiz based on Tamannaah's latest news and life:

Tamannaah Quiz - Questions

1) In which city was the actor born in?

Chennai

Banglore

Mumbai

Pune

2) At what age did Tamannaah debut in the film industry?

11 years old

15 years old

12 years old

21 years old

3) In which movie did actor play the role of Milky?

F2

Kanne Kalaimaane

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Devi 2

4) In which film did the actor dance for the song "Swing Zara"?

Kanne Kalaimaane

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Devi 2

Jai Lava Kusa

5) What role did the actor play in the film Kanne Kalaimaane?

Bharathi

Meera

Diya

Mahalaxmi

6) When did the actor make her debut in Bollywood?

2015

2013

2019

2020

7) When did the film Happy Days release?

2003

2014

2019

2007

8) For which movie did the actor win a South Scope Best Actress Award in the year 2009?

Kandein Kadhalai

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Devi 2

Devi

9) For which movie did the actor win a CineMAA Awards in 2011?

100% Love

Kandein Kadhalai

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Devi 2

10) Which one of these Tamannaah's movies are directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan?

Kandein Kadhalai

K.G.F: Chapter 1

Devi 2

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tamannaah Trivia & Answers

Tamannaah was born in Mumbai on December 21st 1989. Tamannaah's age when she debuted in the film industry was 15 years old. The film is - 'K.G.F: Chapter 1'. It released in 2018. The film is - 'Jai Lava Kusa'. It released in 2017. She played the role of Bharti in the film 'Kanne Kalaimaane'. The actor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2013. The film 'Happy Day' released in the year 2007. The film is 'Kandein Kadhalai'. The film is '100% Love'. The film is ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

