Tamannaah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Baahubali' Actor

South Indian actress Tamannaah is celebrating her 31st Birthday today on 21 December. She is a very very well known actor who has been seen in many versatile roles. Some of her famous movies are - Bengal Tiger (2015), Oopiri (2016), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). So on the occasion of Tamannaah's birthday, here's a quiz based on Tamannaah's latest news and life:
1) In which city was the actor born in?
2) At what age did Tamannaah debut in the film industry?
3) In which movie did actor play the role of Milky?
4) In which film did the actor dance for the song "Swing Zara"?
5) What role did the actor play in the film Kanne Kalaimaane?
6) When did the actor make her debut in Bollywood?
7) When did the film Happy Days release?
8) For which movie did the actor win a South Scope Best Actress Award in the year 2009?
9) For which movie did the actor win a CineMAA Awards in 2011?
10) Which one of these Tamannaah's movies are directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan?
