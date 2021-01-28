Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Gets Release Date, Actor Shares Intriguing Look From The Film

Actor Allu Arjun had kick-started the shooting of his next highly anticipated film Pushpa, has now treated fans with the release date. The actor took to Instagram and shared an intriguing look from the the film and informed that it will hit the screens on August 13. While sharing the release date, the actor also expressed his excitement about releasing the film on the big screens.

Allu Arjun announces Pushpa release date

Going by the poster, the actor showcased his rugged looks where he can be seen sitting on a tree with an axe in his hands and surrounded by people. He captioned the poster and wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest". The forthcoming film is based on red sandalwood smuggling. Reportedly, ace actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist in the flick. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla during the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun assured that Puspa is going to be one of the best roles he has ever played on the screen. He will be seen essaying a never-before-seen avatar.

The shooting of Pushpa kicked-off last year in March, but was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown. The shooting was later resumed on November 10 in the thick forests of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh and the makers have canned some crucial scenes on the protagonist. Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped as the leading lady of the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is handling the camera.

Meanwhile, the actor sometime back announced his next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva. He took to Twitter and announced, “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

