DYK Jyothika Is The Reason Behind Suriya Getting His First Breakthrough Film?

South Indian actor Jyothika made her acting debut in Bollywood with Priyadarshani's movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997. After the fall of this movie, she went on to debut in the Tamil movie with Vaali in the year 1999. This movie brought her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Her fans might not know that Jyothika is the reason behind superstar Suriya's breakthrough movie. Read further to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

DYK Jyothika helped Suriya with breakthrough

Actor Suriya went through a lot of struggle throughout his career. In the 1990s, he delivered a few commercially unsuccessful movies. He debuted in Vasanth's own 1997 film Nerrukku Ner and was also part of two movies where Jyothika was his co-star. In 2003, Suriya starred alongside Jyothika in the movie Kaakha Kaakha that received a positive response from the audience. Fans might not know that Jyothika was the reason behind Suriya's breakthrough with this film. According to IMDB trivia, the director Gautham Menon approached various stars like Vijay, Ajithkumar and Vikram for the lead role but they declined it. Jyothika then suggested that the director should cast Suriya and that is how he got the lead role in the movie. Apart from this, one more trivia about the movie is that the same movie was remade in Hindi as Force starring John Abraham, Genelia D'souza, Vidyut Jamwal, etc.

About Kaakha Kaakha

The plot of the movie revolves around ACP Anbuselvan (Suriya) who successfully kills the gangster who was creating chaos in the city. The twist comes in the movie when Pandya, gangster's brother kills Anbuselvan's wife Maya (Jyothika). To take his part for the revenge, ACP kills Pandya and his gang. The movie is directed by Gautham Menon and music is composed by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by R. D. Rajasekhar. The film also marked the successful comeback of producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Actor Jeevan plays the role of the antagonist and the supporting cast includes Daniel Balaji as Shrikanth IPS, Devadarshini as Swathi, Manobala as Ramana, Yog Japee as Agaram Sethu, underworld don and many more.

