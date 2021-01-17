Did You Know Jyothika's Brother Suraj Worked As An Assistant Director For Priyadarshan?

Jyothika, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's Ponmagal Vandhal, is best known for her appearances in Tamil films. The actor was born to Chander Sadanah and Seema Sadanah. Jyothika has three siblings, half-sister, Nagma; younger sister, Roshini and brother Suraj. Did you know Jyothika's brother Suraj works as an assistant director for the popular Indian filmmaker, Priyadarshan. Read ahead for more details.

Jyothika's brother Suraj works as AD for Priyadarshan?

Coming from a film background family, Jyothika's father, Chander Sadanah was a popular film producer. Her half-sister Nagma is also an actor. Jyothika's brother Suraj has worked as an assistant and associate director for several popular films. Suraj made his assistant directorial debut with Priyadarshan's action-comedy flick, Hulchul.

Released in 2004, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sunil Shetty, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Farha Naaz, and Laxmi.

In 2005, Suraj garnered two more Priyadarshan's films as an assistant director. He assisted the filmmaker in making Garam Masala and Kyon Ki. Garam Masala is a popular Hindi comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. This film is a remake of Priyadarshan's own film Boeing Boeing.

Kyon Ki is a romantic drama featuring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Jackie Shroff, Om Puri, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by Ken Kesey's famous novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo. In 1986, Priyadarshan had made a similar Malayalam film Thalavattam.

Later in 2006, Jyothika's brother Suraj was credited as an associate director for three of Priyadarshan's films. Namely, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhagam Bhag. While comedy film, Malamaal Weekly stars Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, and the comedy-drama Chup Chup Ke features Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, and Anupam Kher.

Bhagam Bhag stars Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Asrani. He has also worked as an associate director in films like Housefull 2, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Guzaarish, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Dhol. Apart from this, he has also been credited as the first assistant director of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for the Manali and Rajasthan schedules.

