DYK Jyothika Didn't Speak Tamil Earlier On In Her Career? Know Who Taught Her The Language

Actor Jyothika wasn’t well versed with Tamil when she started working in the industry owing to her Mumbai upbringing. She had revealed few years ago, the person helped her learn the language properly and made her familiar with it. Read on to find out who this person is:

Who taught Tamil to Jyothika?

Jyothika entered the Tamil industry in 2000 and was not quite fluent with the language, owing to her being born and brought up in Mumbai. Also, since both her parents were from Punjabi and Maharashtra, she had never spoken the language. However, the actor learned quick and bettered herself at the language in no time.

As per reports in IndiaGlitz.com, the actor revealed in 2015 that she had learned the language with the help of husband Suriya’s mother and his relatives. She added that they attended quite a lot of functions. During these functions, she got familiar with the native language.

The actress who had made a comeback in the same year with the movie 36 Vayadhinile, also credits the support of her husband and his parents for her returning to the movies. She says that it was because of Suriya and his parents support that she was able to do the movie. Jyothika has even mentioned that they took good care of her kids when she was away shooting for the film.

Jyothika on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen in the movie Ponmagal Vandhal playing the roles of Venba Pethuraj, Angel and Sakthijyothi. The movie was written and directed by debutant director JJ Frederick, while it was produced by Suriya. The legal drama had an ensemble cast including K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiyagarajan, Pratap K. Pothan and Pandiarajan as it released through Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020.

The plot revolves around a young lawyer who reopens a 15-year-old case that involves a dead killer, who allegedly kidnapped and killed young girls. In 2019, she was seen in the movies Ratchaasi as Geetha Rani or Ammu which got her the JFW Award for Best Actress – Women Centric Film and Edison Award for Best Actress, followed by Jackpot as Akshaya and then in Thambi as Parvathy.

