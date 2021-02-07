DYK Jyothika Tutored Suriya To Learn Hindi During His Bollywood Debut In Rakhta Charitra

The beloved Kollywood couple Jyothika and Suriya have been married for more than14 years now. The couple is known to be one of the most compatible couples in the industry who constantly support each other and have each other's back. There have been several stories unveiled about the couple over the years but one thing you might not know is that Jyothika tutored Suriya to learn Hindi during his debut in the Bollywood industry.

Jyothika taught Suriya Hindi

According to Pycker, South Indian superstar Suriya had trouble speaking Hindi when he was supposed to make a Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakta Charitra in 2010. There were rumours that his voice was likely to get dubbed in the film. During the time Suriya also said that his four-year-old daughter spoke better Hindi than him. However, his wife Jyotika was there at the rescue for him. Jyotika who was fluent in Hindi took charge to help her husband and tutored him to speak Hindi. Along with the help of his wife and a Madhurai-based Hindi teacher he became a fluent speaker in Hindi in no time. Right after that, the actor went on to play a lead role in a multi-lingual film The Businessman by Puri Jagannath.

Jyothika and Suriya's Story

According to Bollywood Shadis Jyothika and Suriya had fallen in love during the shoot of the film Kaakha Kaakha in 2001 and soon enough their engagement was announced. The couple tied the knot in a Grand Wedding on September 11, 2006, at Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai. Jyotika left the film industry at the peak of her career when she married Suriya in 2006 to start the new phase of her life. The couple has two children together named Diya and Dev. Jyothika has appeared in 7 movies with Suriya including Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, Maayavi, and many more.

Jyothika's movies

Jyothika made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan's Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997 which wasn't commercially successful. However, her debut Tamil film Vaali in 1999 was quite successful and she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in South. After that, she has starred in several successful South Indian films including Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, and many more. In 2015 she made a comeback with the Tamil comedy-drama film 36 Vayathinile for which she won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress in Critics at 63rd Britannia South Filmfare Awards. In 2020, she starred in an Indian Tamil-language legal drama film titled Ponmagal Vandhal which was produced by Suriya. The film also starred K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiyagaraja, Pratap K. Pothan, R. Pandiarajan and premiered digitally on 29 May 2020 on Prime Video.

