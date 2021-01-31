Jyothika Had A Cameo Appearance In Her First-ever Tamil Film, Not A Full-fledged Role

Jyothika has become one of the most loved south stars in the country with a number of films being massive hits. She, however, entered the Tamil film industry with a small role for which she won an award. In general, Jyothika began her film career with a Hindi movie named Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1998, from there she eventually went on to shift her interest to Tamil films. However, since the actor didn’t speak the language, it was tough for her to land a role initially, according to Desi Martini.

Jyothika had a cameo appearance in her first ever Tamil film

However, she later landed a role in the film Vaali where she played the role of Meena/ Sona. Her role in the movie was quite a small one and even termed as a cameo by the above-mentioned news portal. However, the impact she had with her small role garnered her tremendous praise and appreciation throughout the Tamil film fraternity. She soon became a popular face and went on to win a Filmfare for Best Female Debut South that year for the film Vaali. Thus the actor proved that despite her small role in the film, she was impactful and thus delivered a memorable performance.

Later in the same year, she worked on another film as well. She has gone on to deliver several hits and impressed the audience with her impactful acting skills. One of her most memorable performances came in the Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi where Jyothika played the titular role. She was heavily praised for her role and won several awards for her spectacular performance in the film. According to the same news portal, Jyothika won four Best Actress awards for the film and received tons of accolades. Her most recent work on Amazon Prime video too created a huge buzz. Jyothika played the role of Venba Pethuraj in the film Ponmangal Vandhal which garnered tremendous positive reviews from fans. Over the years, Jyothika has impressed her fans and critics with her acting skills and memorable performances.

