Jyothika's Role In 'Sillunu Oru Kadhal' Was First Offered To Bhumika Chawla; Read Trivia

Sillunu Oru Kadhal is aTamil romantic drama film that was released in 2006. It casts Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika along with Shriya Sharma, Sukanya and others. Bhumika Chawla made her comeback in Tamil cinema after 5 years in Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

Also read: Kamal Haasan's 'Pammal K. Sambandam' Movie Trivia: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Sillunu Oru Kadhal -

The plot revolves around Kundavi who is brought up in a small village and is not so successful in her career. She gets married to Goutham. Six years later, the couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Ishu. When Goutham goes to New York, his wife learns about Goutham's past love. Later, Gowtham confesses that he has hidden the secret. Sillunu Oru Kadhal is rated as 6.9 out of 10 by IMDb. Read ahead to know about some lesser-known facts of the film.

Also read: Suriya Was Considered Second Option For Thalapathy Vijay's Role In This Movie

Sillunu Oru Kadhal movie trivia –

Jyothika played the lead role of Kundavi, wife of Goutham in the film. Whereas, Bhumika played the role of Ishwarya, Goutham's past love in the movie. In an interview to Anand Vikatan, Bhumika Chawla revealed that the director of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal initially offered her Jyothika’s role, but she chose the role she played. Bhumika said that the character she played had two different shades in the film and was very challenging. She said that this was the reason behind opting for it and also added that she signed the project only for the role.

Asin (II) was offered the role of Bhumika in the film, but dropped the offer because she thought her role in the movie did not have much scope. She was also offered three songs in the movie by the director, which she again declined.

The college premises and campus in the movie is an agricultural university in Coimbatore and not an Engineering college as shown in the film.

The bike that Surya used in that movie was supposed to be Yamaha 100 which looks like a sports bike. But, later a modified TVS Star City was used, which was family vehicle type for the college portions because Surya was the Brand Ambassador of TVS at the time of Shooting.

Also read: Dhanush Replaced 'Sathayama Nee Ennaku' With THIS Song In His Film Titled '3', See Here

(Sillunu Oru Kadhal movie trivia source: IMDb)

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Pokkiri' Trivia: Read Lesser-known Facts About The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.