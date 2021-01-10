Jyothika's Role In 'Sillunu Oru Kadhal' Was First Offered To Bhumika Chawla; Read Trivia

Quick links:
Sillunu Oru Kadhal is aTamil romantic drama film that was released in 2006. It casts Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika along with Shriya Sharma, Sukanya and others. Bhumika Chawla made her comeback in Tamil cinema after 5 years in Sillunu Oru Kadhal.
The plot revolves around Kundavi who is brought up in a small village and is not so successful in her career. She gets married to Goutham. Six years later, the couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Ishu. When Goutham goes to New York, his wife learns about Goutham's past love. Later, Gowtham confesses that he has hidden the secret. Sillunu Oru Kadhal is rated as 6.9 out of 10 by IMDb. Read ahead to know about some lesser-known facts of the film.
