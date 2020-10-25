'KGF' Fame Yash Enjoys Singing And Has Even Lent His Voice For 'Annthamma'

34-year-old Naveen Kumar Gowda, famously known by his stage name, Yash, enjoys a massive fan-base in the country thanks to KGF. Considered as the costliest project ever made in Kannada cinema, Chapter 1 of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) released to a rousing reception from the global audience. Reflecting his on-screen image, he is perceived as a rugged idol who follows his own set to rules. Sporting a masculine body, killer looks and intense acting skills, the handsome hunk from Bengaluru also enjoys singing and has even lent his voice for films. Keep reading to know more:

KGF fame Yash enjoys singing

Yash made his singing debut with the song Annthamma which is from the film Mr & Mrs Ramachari. The tune of the song is surprisingly engaging. Yash's involvement in the tune certainly fetches the tune a few more listens. The song is from the film Mr and Mrs Ramachari which was released in 2014.

The movie was a romantic action comedy film written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The movie featured Yash and Radhika Pandit in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around two characters: a hot-headed youngster, Ramachari (played by Yash), who is a diehard fan of Vishnuvardhan, and his love interest, the sophisticated Divya (played by Radhika Pandit).

Yash sings to his son

Yash, who was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 1 has reportedly resumed shooting for the second edition of the movie. On October 10, 2020, actor Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and shared two adorable videos of Yash and their son, Yatharv. In the video clips, Yash was teaching the nursery rhyme, Johnny Johnny to his son, Yatharv. Toddler, on the other hand, responded to his father and little Ayra was also seen making an appearance in the video. Along with the video, Radhika captioned it by stating, “Lockdown diaries : One Johnny and Another (a rather impatient one) (sic)."

About the film KGF 2

KGF 2 revolves around the story of Rocky, who was employed to kill the Kolar Gold Fields heir. The movie features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. The movie also features popular actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Sonu Gowda in pivotal roles.

The movie is being directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first part of the movie. The Yash starrer is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under its respective production banner. Since the past few days, the directors of the movie have been revealing the first look posters of the lead star cast, amping the expectations of fans and audiences.

